KHSAA meets Tuesday to determine plan for 2020 fall sports season

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control meets on Tuesday, July 28, at 10:00 am to discuss the plans for the 2020 fall sports season. After a total shutdown of all sporting events back in March during the girls Sweet Sixteen state basketball tournament, there has not been a single KHSAA sporting event in nearly five months. However, fall sports teams were allowed to begin conditioning, with restrictions, starting on June 1. The Board of Control was last in session on July 10, when it voted to continue the same restrictions until Aug. 3.