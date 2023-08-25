The Somerset Briar Jumpers football team was on the negative end of a bit of controversy in week one of the season, as a controversial call by the officials at the end of their game against Perry County Central wound up costing the Jumpers the contest.
After Somerset had a game-winning field goal blocked, the Briar Jumpers recovered the loose ball and ran it into the end zone for what seemed to be the game-winning touchdown. Both teams seemed to be celebrating victory as chaos pursued on the field with no time left on the game clock.
However, the officials ruled the ball dead after the blocked kick and Perry County Central was awarded the 22-21 win over Somerset in their season opener,
On Thursday, the KHSAA released a statement after reviewing footage of the ending of the contest. The KHSAA stated that after the inadvertent whistle following the game-winning field goal attempt, Somerset should have been given the option of an untimed down but instead the game officials left the field.
The statement by the commissioner also stated that it was a crew error and not an error by one individual official. While there will be no overturning of the game's results, the KHSAA did suspend the referees involved with the contest and those refs will not be allowed to officiate any playoff games this season.
Somerset Athletic Director Kevin Burkett stated that he had no comment on the ruling, but did note that the KHSAA ruling spoke for itself.
The Jumpers will look to put last week behind them as they face off against Russell County on Friday in their home opener at William Clark Field.
