KHSAA votes basketball season will start on Jan.4, and practices resume on Dec. 14

In the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control meeting on Thursday morning, the statewide organization voted 12 to 5 in favor of staying with the original basketball start date of January 4, and basketball practices resuming on Monday, December 14.
Also, the KHSAA Board of Control voted 14 to 3 in favor of scheduling the Sweet 16 Tournaments for March 29 through April 8, at Rupp Arena. Prior to that vote, the Board shot down – by a vote of 9 to 8 – the KHSAA recommended proposal of holding the basketball state tournaments from April 24 through May 9.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett explained that moving the basketball state tournaments to the latest possible date would help in allowing a good turnout for the annual event. Obviously, the success of the boys state basketball tournament has a huge impact of the KHSAA's financial success and survival.
"I'm not going to beat around the bush, we need to have it as late as we possibly can," Tackett pleaded. "That's our best opportunity for success."
Tackett stated that the traditional format of playing the boys and girls Sweet 16 tourneys over two weeks is going to be tough given multiple conflicts at Rupp Arena.
Since the pandemic, Tackett explained that the KHSAA has already went through its nearly $1 million cash reserve. The KHSAA has also had to eliminate nearly $100,000 of part-time positions, and they would not be able to payout travel expenses to teams traveling to state championships.
In a meeting that lasted well over 2.5 hours, it took only a few minutes for the group to vote on the much-anticipated basketball start date. Prior to the KHSAA's vote to start the basketball season on Jan. 4, Tackett talked in great lengths about the financial stability of the state's athletic organization.
The KHSAA, which currently employs 14 full-time staff members, took a significant financial hit last year with the cancellation on the 2019-20 boys basketball state tournament. In 2018-19, the KHSAA took in $837,383 during the boys basketball state tournament, making up nearly 70 percent of their total revenue from state championships in all sports.
And while the KHSAA takes in $400,000 in school membership dues, Tackett explained that almost all that money goes to paying their volume catastrophic insurance premiums. Tackett also pointed out that the KHSAA is one of the few state athletic organizations that doesn't depend on state funding or outside grants. Also, unlike some other state athletic organizations, the KHSAA lets the schools keep the proceeds from district and regional post-season tournaments.
However, it was talked about that the KHSAA might have to resort to other means to make ends meet during the pandemic. Topics included emergency financial help from the state government or raising the school's membership dues – by almost double.
There was concerns weather they would be able to hold state championships in swimming and wrestling on their regular dates in late February and early March. Both of these events require a large number of participants in an indoor setting. The number of participants might have to be cut if events aren't delayed a while.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
