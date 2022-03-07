Southwestern High School freshman Kinsley Molden helped lead the Lady Warriors to back-to-back region crowns with a team-high 19 points, nine made free throws and nine rebounds in the championship game against Mercer County. For the regional tournament, Molden scored 49 points, hit six treys and pulled down 19 rebounds.
Kinsley Molden named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
