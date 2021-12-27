Kinsley Molden named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Southwestern High School freshman Kinsley Molden led the Lady Warriors in scoring during their runner-up finish in the Lexington Catholic Traditional Bank Holiday Classic. In four games, Molden scored 66 points (16.5 points per game) and hit eight three-pointers.

 Nick Hibbard

