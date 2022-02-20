Kirk Stickley retires from coaching after 37 years

The year was 1977, and a young man was off to coach his first basketball game. Fresh out of college, the newly-hired coach had been given the opportunity to coach the Pulaski Elementary Mustangs in the newly formed Pulaski County Youth Basketball League at the old Ferguson High School gym.
Listening to the current top hit of Saturday Night Fever by the Bee Gees on his car radio, the young coach decided he might need some gas. He pulled his car into the Gulf gas station, on Highway 27, where the gas was advertised at 60 cents a gallon. As his car was being tended to with the gas tank filled, the oil checked, and the front windshield being cleaned, the young man stared at his 1967 Navy Blue Cougar automobile and thought how that car had served hi well through four years of college with countless trips to Eastern Kentucky University and Cumberland College.
Feeling a little nervous about coaching his first basketball game, the young man could feel his mouth getting dry and he asked the gas station attendant for a pack of Juicy Fruit chewing gum. And fearing that one stick of gum would not be enough to quench his parched pallet, he unwrapped two sticks of gum.
Forty-five years later, that same man stood on the sidelines of the Charlie Correll Gymnasium preparing to coach the final basketball game of his career - which spanned over 37 years and totaled well over 600 basketball games. His once jet-black feathered hairstyle had now turned to a silvery grey, as prepared to instruct a group of young men for 32 minutes for the last time.
That man was Kirk Stickley, and on Saturday he coached his last basketball game.
And like he had done for his 600 prior basketball games, Stickley pulled out a pack of Cobalt 5 chewing gum and placed two sticks of it in his mouth before her gave his team their final pre-game instructions.
"In 37 years, I always chewed two sticks of gum when I coached," Stickley laughed. "I coached only one game without chewing gum, and we lost."
The gum must of worked on Saturday, as Stickley led his Somerset Christian School boys basketball team to a convincing 77-40 win over Foundation Christian Academy. Always happy to get a win, Coach Stickley was not smiling as much as usual because he knew this was going to be the last time he would be sharing this special kind of comradery with a group of student athletes.
"What am I going to miss the most about coaching," Stickley asked. "The ballplayers, the ballplayers. It's always so much fun to be around and talk about things with the kids. The things we talked about in 1977 are a whole lot different than the things that we talk about nowadays, but the connection is still there. It's one of those kinds of things that just keeps you young."
"The big advantage I had in connecting with the kids was that I had a lot of them in the classroom," Stickley explained. "And so the connection was a little bit stronger than just being a basketball coach. You become a bigger part of their life, because you are with them for such a long time every single day."
Stickley's coaching career started with boys basketball for eight seasons at Pulaski Elementary, three seasons coaching Pulaski Junior High boys basketball, four season coaching boys basketball at the Southern Junior High, two seasons coaching girls basketball at Burnside Elementary, and three seasons coaching girls golf at Southwestern High School. Stickley spent his last 14 years in the Pulaski County school system at Southern Middle School taking on various coaching roles, which included boys basketball, girls basketball, girls softball, boys baseball and he was the school's athletic director for five years.
After taking eight years off from coaching, Stickely returned to the sidelines in 2012 when he took the boys basketball coaching position at Somerset Christian School. In 2019 and 2020, Stckley guided the Cougars to the program's first two Kentucky Christian Athletic Association state championship titles. Stickley also coached two years with the Cougars baseball team.
"Being able to coach the back-to-back state champion teams was a lot of fun," Stickley gleamed. "That team wanted to become better and they wanted to win. I hate to say they were a perfect team, but they were a perfect team to coach. This team was so good, it was going to be real hard for me to mess them up and I just stayed out of their way."
Two gold state championship trophies were nice, but Stickley's greatest coaching accomplishment may have lied in his final two seasons at Somerset Christian. He guided his team through the daunting task of switching over to the public school's big playground of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. With much tougher competition and two seasons of no post-season tournaments, no season-ending trophies would be waiting for Skickley and his Cougars in this process of a difficult transition.
"I brought in TW Sears to help me start a conditioning program to make sure that the kids were going to be physically able to handle the challenge of competing in the KHSAA. We worked on getting the kids built up in the weight room."
"So we've made a lot of good steps along the way, and we've had success," Stickley said. "No matter what they want to say about us, they can't say we were the worst team in the KHSAA. This year, we've been in almost every game we have played and against some very good programs. So, we're making the right kind of progress."
Over his many years of coaching kids before they became known at the high school level, Stickley's list of former players reads like a 'Who's Who' of Pulaski County.
"I coached Reggie Hanson and Shannon Fraley, in fact, I coached six of the players that went on to win the 1986 state championship for the Pulaski County boys basketball team," Stickley stated. "Guys like Jerry Starnes and Wayne Maybrier were on that first team I coached at Pulaski Elementary in 1977. Bruce Blevins played for me at Southern, and he later became the chief of police at Burnside and has become a minister."
Prior to tip-off of his final game, Stickley tried to explain his emotions of closing out this stage of his life.
"This game is not going to be easy," Stickley said as he struggled to hold back his emotions. "This is not going to be easy, because this has been a big part of my life, from getting out of college to now 45 years later."
