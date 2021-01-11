KJ Combs named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Pulaski County High School senior KJ Combs scored a game-high 23 points in the Maroons' win over Southwestern High School. Combs scored a team-high 17 points in the Maroons' loss to Lincoln County High School.

