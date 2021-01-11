KJ Combs named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

KJ Combs
Pulaski County High School senior KJ Combs scored a game-high 23 points in the Maroons' win over Southwestern High School. Combs scored a team-high 17 points in the Maroons' loss to Lincoln County High School.
Rain and snow this evening becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Amy Renee Denney Shelton, was born February 7, 1973 in Somerset, KY to James and Pam Mounce Denney. She attended Pulaski County High School and graduated in 1991. She was united in marriage to Mr. Darvin Shelton on April 20. 2010. Survivors include; her husband. Darvin Shelton; her mother an…
Troy Lee Gregory, of Lexington, KY, and formerly of Somerset, KY, died at the age of 65 on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at UK Hospital in Lexington. Graveside services for Troy Gregory will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Somerset. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in ch…
Dorothy "Dottie" Kay VanHook, age 63, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Friday, January 8, 2021. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in the Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral Home with funeral service to be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday at the fune…
