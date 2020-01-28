KJ Combs named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Diana Sue Mounce, 60, of the Providence Community, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home. Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist with arrangements.
Jewel Lewis Maynard, age 87, of Somerset, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Neighborhood. Jewel was born on January 31, 1932, in Taylor's Valley, Virginia, daughter of Jackson and Emma Roark Lewis. She married Floyd V. Maynard on July 21, 1951, in Kopperston, West Virginia. She…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.