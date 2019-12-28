KJ Combs scores 29 in Maroons' win

Pulaski County High School junior KJ Combs exploded for 29 points in the Maroons' 83-70 win over Sullivan East on Friday in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic.
After trailing 38-36 at the halftime break, the Maroons outscored Sullivan East 24 to 11 in the third quarter to coast in with the win. Combs scored 13 points in the Maroons' big third quarter.
Sophomore Zach Travis scored 16 points, Colton Fraley scored 11 points, Barek Williams scored 7 points, Garrett Heath scored 6 points, Grant Oakes scored 6 points, Caleb Sloan scored 4 points, Logan Bates scored 2 points, and Dalton Bertram scored 2 points.
Pulaski County (8-2) will play Newport on Saturday, Dec. 28 at PC gym.
