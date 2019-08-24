Knights comeback on Pulaski County

Lexington Catholic (1-0) scored 21 unanswered points in the second half Friday to overcome a 14-0 halftime deficit and then hung on for a 21-14 win over Pulaski County (0-1) in the opening game of the Don Franklin Bowl at Southwestern High School.
Despite playing extremely well at times, the Maroons also were their own worst enemies at times as penalties negated several big plays and cost Pulaski a second quarter touchdown as well. On the night, the Maroons racked up nine penalties for 169 yards.
Pulaski coach John Hines said he was proud of the way his team battled in the game.
"In these early games, the team the makes the most mistakes usually loses the game and I think that's what we did. We made more mistakes than they did. We had a lot of opportunities, but we didn't execute like we should and that's on me," Hines said. "We did some good things defensively and really played well in a lot of areas. I'm really proud. The kids played hard and should have won the game, but sometimes the old coach screws it up for them."
Things looked good for the Maroons early on as the defense held Knights quarterback Beau Allen -- the states leading passer last season -- in check.
And after a scoreless first quarter, sophomore quarterback Drew Polston, who was making his first start for Pulask, began to get the Maroons offense untracked.
On the third play of Pulaski's first possession of the second quarter, Polston hit senior Jake Sloan for an apparent t9-yard touchdown pass, but the play was called back by an offensive interference call, and four plays later the Maroons turned the ball over on downs.
After the defense held Lex Cath to a quick three-and-out, Pulaski finally got on the board.
Polston connected on passes of 13, 18 and 11 yards to Sloan and eight yards to Evan Mercer as the Maroons drove down to the 2-yard line. One play later, Evan Tolson capped off the 13-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to put Pulaski up 7-0.
PC's next scoring drive was much shorter, as Polston hit Jacob Shepherd in stride down the left sideline on the very first play for a 53-yard touchdown and the Maroons took a 14-0 lead into the locker room at the half.
Polston finished the half 12-19 passing for 163 yards and the touchdown. He also had five carries for 39 yards.
In the second half, the Knights turned up the heat defensively and began to slow down the Maroons offense.
Meanwhile, Allen and the offense suddenly started clicking.
After getting the ball at the PC 40-yard line following a Polston interception, Allen drove the Knights down field and capped off a 7-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Bracken to cut the deficit to 14-7 with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Lex Cath tied it 14-14 on a 2-yard quarterback keeper by Allen to start the fourth quarter.
They took the lead for good 21-14 on another Allen run six minutes later and held on for the win.
"I'm really proud of the team. The kids played their butts off. They played hard and played physical and played good PC football, but just didn't get it done tonight," Hines said after the game. "But I'm going to get better and they are going to get better. We'll just go back to work tomorrow and work on some things."
Sloan finished the night with 14 catches for 192 yards, while Grant Oakes had four catches for 46 yards, Evan Mercer had three catches for 24 yards and Kaleb Mercer had three catches for 15 yards.
Polston led the Maroons in rushing with 14 carries for 109 yards. Evan Cherry adders six carries for 17 yards.
The Maroons finished with 439 yards of total offense, while the Knights finished with 333 yards on the night.
Pulaski is back in action next Friday on the road at Wayne County.
