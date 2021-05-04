Pulaski County High School senior Koby Proffitt signed to run at Alice Lloyd College. Proffitt placed 36th in the Class AAA Region 7 Cross Country Championships with a time of 20:34 for 5,000 meters. Proffitt placed 22nd in the Southern Harrier with a time of 20:08. On hand for Koby Proffitt's signing was, front row from left, Christy Proffitt, Koby Prffitt, Brady Proffitt, and Kevin Proffitt; back row from left, Brandon Smiley, Cody Harmon and Jennifer Proffitt.
Koby Proffitt signs with Alice Lloyd
