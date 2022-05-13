Kole Grundy homers in Somerset's loss 

The Somerset High School baseball team has loaded up their schedule with a series of tough opponents in the last week of the regular season. After tough 7-0 loss to the 13th Region powerhouse Corbin Redhounds on Wednesday, the Briar Jumpers suffered another setback to the 12th Region powerhouse Boyle County Rebels on Thursday.
After a Somerset come-from-behind rally to take a 4-3 lead going into the final frame, the visiting Rebels scored three runs in their last at bats to come out with the 6-4 win at Charlie Taylor Field.
Eighth-grader Kole Grundy had the big bat for the Briar Jumpers with a a two-run homer in the fifth inning, which gave Somerset the short-lived 4-3 lead. Grundy ended the game with two hits, two runs batted in, and a run scored.
Cole Reynolds had two doubles, a run batted in, and a run scored. Jaden Bryant had two hits, a run batted in, and a run scored.
Josh Gross pitched 5.2 innings, gave up two earned runs and struck out two batters. Raygan New pitched 1.1 innings and struck out one batter.
Somerset (13-19) will close out the baseball regular season with a road trip to Glasgow on Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.