Kole Grundy named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset High School eighth-grader Kole Grundy picked up the pitching win in the Briar Jumpers' district baseball championship victory over Rockcastle County. Grundy pitched a complete seven innings, allowed only four hits, one run, and struck out five batters. In the Briar Jumpers' district tourney first-round win over Pulaski County, Grundy had a hit and an RBI.

