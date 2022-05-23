Somerset High School eighth-grader Kole Grundy picked up the pitching win in the Briar Jumpers' district baseball championship victory over Rockcastle County. Grundy pitched a complete seven innings, allowed only four hits, one run, and struck out five batters. In the Briar Jumpers' district tourney first-round win over Pulaski County, Grundy had a hit and an RBI.
Kole Grundy named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Earnest Matthew "Gweedo" Chaney , 45, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Baptist Health of Louisville. The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 2 PM Monday, May 23, 2022 at the chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at 10 AM T…
