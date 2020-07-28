Red Sox starting pitcher Kole Grundy was firing on all cylinders on Monday night in his one-hit shutout win over the Reds in Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken baseball action. Grundy only allowed one hit in four innings pitched and struck out 9 of the 15 batters he faced. Grundy also helped his cause at the pate by collecting two hits, driving in two runs and scoring a run.
For the Braves, Sebastian Guzman had two hits and drove in two runs. Connor Roberts had two hits and scored a run. Andrew Cash had the Reds lone hit.
White Sox 4, Braves 3
Kamden Measel hit a RBI-single in the top of the fourth inning to secure the White Sox's 4-3 win over the Braves. With the score tied at 3-3 going into the last inning of the time-limited game, Measel drilled a single up the middle to score Eric Salmons for the game-winning run.
The White Sox relief pitcher Carter Stapp put the Reds down in order with three strikeouts to end the game.
For the White Sox, Carter Stapp went 2-for-2 at the pate, drove in a run and scored two runs. Kamden Measel had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Eric Salmons went 2-for-2 at the plate and scored a run.
For the Braves, Tyler Phelps went 2-for-2 and scored a run. Michael Coffey drove in two runs. John Henderson, who played up from the minor league, had a hit and drove in a run.
