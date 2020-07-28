Cole Grundy pitches a one-hit shutout in Red Sox win

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ 

The Braves' third baseman Reno Scott (right) tags out the White Sox's base runner Edgar Ramirez in Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken baseball action. 

 Steve Cornelius Photo

Red Sox starting pitcher Kole Grundy was firing on all cylinders on Monday night in his one-hit shutout win over the Reds in Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken baseball action. Grundy only allowed one hit in four innings pitched and struck out 9 of the 15 batters he faced. Grundy also helped his cause at the pate by collecting two hits, driving in two runs and scoring a run.

For the Braves, Sebastian Guzman had two hits and drove in two runs. Connor Roberts had two hits and scored a run. Andrew Cash had the Reds lone hit.

White Sox 4, Braves 3

Kamden Measel hit a RBI-single in the top of the fourth inning to secure the White Sox's 4-3 win over the Braves. With the score tied at 3-3 going into the last inning of the time-limited game, Measel drilled a single up the middle to score Eric Salmons for the game-winning run.

The White Sox relief pitcher Carter Stapp put the Reds down in order with three strikeouts to end the game.

For the White Sox, Carter Stapp went 2-for-2 at the pate, drove in a run and scored two runs. Kamden Measel had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Eric Salmons went 2-for-2 at the plate and scored a run.

For the Braves, Tyler Phelps went 2-for-2 and scored a run. Michael Coffey drove in two runs. John Henderson, who played up from the minor league, had a hit and drove in a run.

STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.

