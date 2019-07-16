Kurt Busch wins at Kentucky Speedway

SPARTA — In a battle of the Busch brothers, Kurt Busch edged out Kyle Busch by a .076-second margin to win the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway.
After having a victory slip away a week earlier in Daytona, Kurt Busch punched his ticket to the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Playoffs with the overtime win in Sparta. The victory was Kurt Busch’s first win since coming to the No. 1 team of Chip Ganassi Racing prior to the start of the 2019 season.
Kurt Busch took the opening stage of the race, but the younger brother, Kyle, would grab stage two. After taking four tires during a green flag pit sequence in the latter part of the race, Kurt Busch didn’t know if he would be able to get back to the leaders after Kyle Busch and Joey Logano chose to avoid taking four fresh tires.
It looked as if Joey Logano was going to run away with the victory after passing Kyle Busch shortly after pitting, but a late-race caution would change the entire outcome of the scheduled 267-lap race. With six laps ago, the caution flag flew after Bubba Wallace spun in turn one. With the caution, Kurt Busch would start third behind both Logano and Kyle Busch.
When the green flag flew, there would be a two-lap overtime shootout, and what a shootout it was. Both Busch brothers took turns taking the lead from one another over the course of the final two laps, but in the end, it was the older Busch – Kurt – crossing the finish line first.
Thanks to the victory at Kentucky, Kurt Busch was ready to put last week’s misfortune in Daytona in the rearview mirror. Kurt Busch, who led 41 laps and won a stage, was happy to be back in victory lane.
“What an awesome run,” said the driver of the No. 1 Chevy Camaro. “We got a yellow at the end that put us back in position. Whatever last week was, it’s this week right now, and we’ve got the trophy.”
Matt McCall, the crew chief for the No. 1 team, earned his first-ever victory as a crew chief in the Monster Energy Cup Series.
Kyle Busch, who led a race-high 72 laps and won the second stage, came home in the runner-up spot. It wasn’t the first time that Busch brothers have finished first and second in a race, but it may have been the most exciting between the two.”
“I’m glad it was a thriller,” Kyle Busch said. “Unfortunately, we were on the wrong end of the deal … Obviously great to put on great races and great finishes. Been part of a lot of them, but none with my brother like that. So that was a first. No hard feelings.”
Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin finished third, fourth, and fifth, respectively. Clint Bowyer (sixth), Logano (seventh), Daniel Suarez (eighth), Ryan Newman (ninth), and Chris Buescher (tenth) rounded out the top ten finishers.
Logano was cruising to a first-place finish until Wallace’s late-race spin brought out the yellow flag, which set up an exciting two-lap dash to the finish. The defending 2018 series champion agreed that race fans got their money's worth following an exciting overtime finish.
“Yeah, it was a great race,” stated Logano. “It was a lot of fun. You had strategy and cautions, and it was probably the best Kentucky race we have ever had. If I was a race fan, I would say that was a cool finish.”
Back-to-back race winner Martin Truex Jr. struggled all-race long to find a spot near the front. In fact, the No. 19 Auto Owners Insurance Camry finished in the 19th position on the night.
Like Truex, Brad Keselowski has had a lot of success at Kentucky Speedway, but that was not the case this weekend. Keselowski was never a contender in the race, which was a race that saw him finish in the 20th position.
It’s been a good three weeks for the Chevrolet camp, as they have boasted three consecutive winners. After Alex Bowman won at Chicagoland and Justin Haley brought home a first-place finish at Daytona, Kurt Busch made it three in a row with Chevy’s inaugural triumph at Kentucky Speedway.
After Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske won 15 of the first 16 races of the 2019 season, there have been three different teams visit victory lane in the last three races. Bowman led Hendrick Motorsports to its second victory of the year after the win at Chicagoland joined Chase Elliott’s April win at Talladega. With Haley’s win a week ago at Daytona, Spire Motorsports won its first-ever Cup race. Chip Ganassi went to victory lane for the first time since September 2017 with Kurt Busch’s first-place finish in the Bluegrass State.
One of the biggest surprises in 2019 has been the winless streak of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR). Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, Suarez, and Bowyer have all had their chances to bring home a win this season, but none of the SHR quartet have been able to finish the job. Bowyer (sixth) and Suarez (eighth) came home with top-ten finishes and combined to lead 92 laps.
After Kentucky, Joey Logano holds a slim, 11-point lead in the points standings over second-place Kyle Busch. The series will head northeast to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend for the Foxwood Resort Casino 301.
Follow Michael Childers on Twitter - @MChilders_22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.