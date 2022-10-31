Southwestern High School senior Kylee Tucker has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. In the Warriors’ run to the 12th Region Championship game, Tucker had 27 kills and four blocks, as well as being named to both the 48th District and 12th Region All-Tournament Teams.
Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation
