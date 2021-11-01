Southwestern High School junior Kylee Tucker was named to the 12th Region All-Tournament Team, the 12th Region All-Season Team, and the 48th District All-Tournament Team. Tucker's 26 kills and three blocks in region tourney play helped lead the Lady Warriors to a 12th Region Volleyball Tournament championship game appearance.
featured alert urgent
Kylee Tucker named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mary Hurt, 88, of Somerset passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Jean Waddle Care Center. The family will receive friends after 11 AM Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, until time for services. Burial will be in Somerset Cemetery. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at…
Freda Warner-Roy, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- KSP investigating altercation at County Attorney's Office
- Local man receives 15-year prison sentence for multiple felonies
- Pulaski County 2021 Hall of Fame Class announced
- Weddle matriarch passes away at 94
- Fiscal Court earmarks $2.6 million in ARPA funds for employee stipends
- Somerset man granted 2-year pretrial diversion in DUI accident
- PULASKI'S PAST: Comings and goings in January of years past
- October 23-25 Arrests
- Somerset council formally rescinds zoning vote
- Woodstock's Hewitt prepping metal artwork for upcoming artisan fair
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.