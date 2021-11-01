Kylee Tucker named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Southwestern High School junior Kylee Tucker was named to the 12th Region All-Tournament Team, the 12th Region All-Season Team, and the 48th District All-Tournament Team. Tucker's  26 kills and three blocks in region tourney play helped lead the Lady Warriors to a 12th Region Volleyball Tournament championship game appearance.

