Kylee Tucker named Volleyball Player of the Year

Southwestern High School junior Middle hitter/blocker Kylie Tucker led the Lady Warriors in almost every offensive category and was a big part of the Lady Warriors run to a 12th Region Tournament championship game appearance. Tucker tallied 186 kills and 33 blocks on the season.
It was because of her strong presence at the net that Kylie Tucker was named the 2021 Commonwealth Journal High School Volleyball Player of the Year. Tucker also had seven assists, 24 digs, and eight serving aces.
"Kylie had the most kills and blocks on the team, but even more importantly, she was always positive," stated Southwestern volleyball coach Mitzi Jones. "She stepped into high pressure, starting roles and performed at high levels consistently."
A very close second in the Player of the Year honor was Southwestern freshman Halle Norvell, who had very strong offensive stats. Norvell had 180 kills, 15 blocks and 448 assists. Norvell also had 19 digs and 59 serving aces.
"Halle was a great all-around player," Jones stated. "She was second on team for kills and blocks, and led team in aces."
Somerset Christian School sophomore Addison Cunnagin provided some amazing numbers for the Lady Cougars in only her second year in the KHSAA. Cunnagin recorded 583 kills, 53 blocks, 15 assists, 539 digs and 56 serving aces.
Somerset Christin senior libero Emily Grippe is the only player on this year's All-County Team who was selected to the 2020 CJ All-County Team. Grippe recorded 547 digs, 38 assists and 34 service aces.
Pulaski County High School sophomore Maggie Holt provided an offensive punch for the Lady Maroons this fall. Holt led the Lady Maroons with 199 kills. Holt also had 13 blocks, 18 assists, 287 digs and 38 serving aces.
"Maggie Holt is a multi-sport athlete who has a strong work ethic on and off the court," Pulaski County volleyball coach Mckenzie McCollum. "Being only a sophomore, Maggie knows how to push her teammates to compete. She is aggressive, knows how to read the court well, and is a playmaker."
Somerset High School senior McKayla Waters was dominant at the net for the Lady Jumpers in the most successful seasons in the program's history. Waters led Somerset with 190 kills and 93 blocks. Waters also had 18 digs and six assists.
"McKayla was our strongest blocker and one of our strongest hitters," Somerset High School volleyball coach Rachel Lange stated. "She plans to attend The University of Louisville and major in political science."
Pulaski County junior Ellen Cherry anchored the Lady Maroons' defense with a team-high 335 digs. Cherry also had 71 assists and 34 serving aces.
"Ellen Cherry is a strong consistent defensive specialist who contributed a lot for the Maroons," McCollum stated. "On the court, Ellen is a great communicator who stays level-headed when things get hard. Ellen is disciplined and willing to make sacrifices for her team. Ellen is also involved in many extracurricular activities outside of volleyball."
Southwestern junior Kamryn Young played almost every position possible on the court for the Lady Warriors this season. Young had 251 digs, 275 assists, 50 kills, and 70 serving aces.
"Kamryn Young played libero, right side and setter this year," Jones commented. "She always put the team first. She was a great server, great all-around player. She can pass, set, hit, block and she is a great leader."
Somerset junior Areli Vela-Alvarez was the heart of the Lady Jumpers' volleyball team. Vela-Alvarez was an outstanding hitter, as well as the team's defensive specialist. Vela-Alvarez had 189 kills, 3 blocks, 300 digs, 14 assist, and 34 aces.
"Areli is the team's best all-around player," Lange stated. "Her goals are to attend college and get her masters in health science and play college volleyball."
Pulaski County junior Calli Eastham was a huge threat at the net with 168 kills and a team-high 73 blocks. Also, Eastham had 54 digs and 42 service aces.
"Calli Eastham is an uprising athlete for the Lady Maroons," McCollum stated. "She will go above and beyond to get things done on the court. Calli is a huge asset to the Lady Maroons and can step in at any position when needed. Calli is committed and driven when she steps on the court and when she is in the classroom. Calli is a part of the National Honor Society along with other clubs outside of volleyball."
Somerset senior libero Addi Langford led the Lady Jumpers with 350 digs this season. Langford also had 24 assists and 15 service aces.
"Addi is one of the best liberos in our region," Lange stated. "Her goal is to attend college and get a degree in medical sonography."
Southwestern sophomore Payton Acey came on strong towards the end of the season and became a big factor in the Lady Warriors' deep post-season run. Acey had 127 kills, 18 blocks, and 25 digs
"Payton was an outside hitter and an excellent blocker," Jones stated. "She started first varsity games this season in volleyball and didn't miss a beat."
Pulaski County junior Peyton Putteet was another strong player for the Lady Maroons at the net. Putteet had 84 kills, 42 blocks and 11 digs.
"Peyton Putteet is a great leader and volleyball athlete," McCollum stated. "Peyton is a relentless competitor who is determined to get things done and never give up. Peyton does a lot behind the scenes that she may not always get recognized for, but that has helped build her fighter attitude and humble character. Peyton is a part of the National Honor Society as well as several other clubs in school."
Somerset sophomore setter Emily Ford was responsible for setting almost every point scored for the Lady Jumpers this season. Ford amassed a team-high 670 assists, 90 kills, and 24 blocks.
"Emi is one of the best setters in our Region," Lange said. "Her goal is to attend college and major in psychology."
