STEARNS – In back-to-back days, the Southwestern High School softball team downed their district rivals McCreary Central by identical lopsided scores of 15-0. The win gave the Lady Warriors the top seed in the upcoming 48th District Tournament with a perfect 4-0 mark.
Southwestern seven-grader Kylie Dalton hit two homers in the game, while senior Aimee Johnson hit one as well.
Dalton hit her first homer in the first inning on a two-run shot to center field. In the very next inning, Dalton hit a solo shot over the center field fence.
Johnson saved her shot for the potential mercy-rule, game-ending homer in the top of the fourth inning. Johnson slammed a three-run homer over the left field fence to score Brooklyn Marcum and Hanah Ellis.
With a 15-0 lead, Kaitlyn Gwin closed out the game with another sterling shutout performance. Gwin only allowed one hit and stuck 11 of the 19 batters she faced.
For the game, Ashtyn Hines had three hits, scored two runs, and drove in a run. Dalton had two homers, drove in four runs, and scored two runs. Alyssa Raleigh had one hit, drove in three runs, and scored two runs. Johnson scored a run and drove in three runs on her homer. Gwin had two hits and drove in a run. Marcum scored three runs. Brynn Troxell had two hits, drove in a run, and scored a run.
Southwestern (13-5, 4-0) will host Russell County on Monday, May 2.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
