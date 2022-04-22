Kylie Dalton, Kaitlyn Gwin homers not enough in loss

The Southwestern High School softball team suffered their fifth loss of the season on Thursday night in a 6-4 defeat by Estill County at the War Path. Trailing 4-0, the visiting Lady Engineers scored all six of their runs in the last two frames.
Southwestern seventh-grader Kyle Dalton and senior Kaitlyn Gwin provided all of the Lady Warriors' scoring with one homer each. Dalton hit a two-run homer in the first inning to score Ashtyn Hines. Gwin hit a two-run homer in the third frame to bring home Hanah Ellis.
After a Estill County pitching change to Emma Winkle, the Lady Warriors only came up with only one hit – a double by Aimee Johnson – over the next four frames.
Southwestern (9-5) hosts Somerset on Friday at the War Path, and will host South Laurel on Saturday.
