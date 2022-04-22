Kylie Dalton, Kaitlyn Gwin homers not enough in loss

Submitted Photo

Southwestern seventh-grader Kyle Dalton (right) and senior Kaitlyn Gwin provided all of the Lady Warriors' scoring with one homer each in their loss to Estill County High School on Thursday.

The Southwestern High School softball team suffered their fifth loss of the season on Thursday night in a 6-4 defeat by Estill County at the War Path. Trailing 4-0, the visiting Lady Engineers scored all six of their runs in the last two frames.

Southwestern seventh-grader Kyle Dalton and senior Kaitlyn Gwin provided all of the Lady Warriors' scoring with one homer each. Dalton hit a two-run homer in the first inning to score Ashtyn Hines. Gwin hit a two-run homer in the third frame to bring home Hanah Ellis.

After a Estill County pitching change to Emma Winkle, the Lady Warriors only came up with only one hit – a double by Aimee Johnson – over the next four frames.

Southwestern (9-5) hosts Somerset on Friday at the War Path, and will host South Laurel on Saturday.

STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.

