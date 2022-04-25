Kylie Dalton named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Southwestern High School seventh-grader Kylie Dalton had a big week for the Lady Warriors' five games played last week. Dalton hit two home runs, drove in 10 runs, and accumulated 12 hits over the week for a .706 batting average.

