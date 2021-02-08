Lady Cardinals breeze to 9th straight win

MONTICELLO - After hitting their first seven three-pointer attempts, the undefeated Wayne County High School girls basketball team cruised to an easy 60-25 win over Russell County High School on Monday at Rodney C. Woods Gymnasium.
Not only did the Lady Cardinals race out to an early 11-0 lead, but Macey Blevins hit two treys and and Mariah Bowling nailed a three-pointer to start out the contest. For the game, Wayne County was 10-of-16 from beyond the arc for a red-hot 62 percent.
But despite the easy win and hot long-range shooting, Wayne County High School girls basketball coach Mark McKinley saw opportunities in other parts of the Lady Cardinals' game.
"I am happy with the girls and their efforts tonight," McKinley stated. "However, there are things we have got to do a lot better on if we are going to compete for a district or regional championship. Russell County showed us tonight that a physical team will take us out of our half-court offense, and we got whipped on the boards."
Despite their coach looking for improvement in other parts of the game, this contest was never in doubt - via the scoreboard - as the Lady Cards led by 30 points starting midway through the third period.
Western Kentucky University signee Macey Blevins scored a game-high 17 points, hit three three-pointers, and had eight assists.
The Lady Cardinals had nine players in the scorebook. McKenzie Upchurch led the team with seven rebounds, while Mallory Campbell had a team-high five defensive steals.
"Macey Blevins knows she can't do it on her own, and she knows for us to be successful she has to get other players involved," McKinley stated. "All year, I kept thinking we are going to see a box-and-one on Macey, and we have not because of our balance. We had contributions from each and every player, and that is what makes me so happy. And that is what keeps them coming back to games and practices, because they know they are going to contribute in some form."
Wayne County (9-0) travel to Pulaski County High School on Thursday, Feb. 11.
RC 6 5 8 6 - 25
WC 15 15 13 17 - 60
RUSSELL COUNTY - Bault 10, Shearer 5, Marcum 2, Yates 2, Preston 2, Bolin 2, J. Coffey 2.
WAYNE COUNTY - Blevins 17, Bowlin 9, Upchurch 8, Turner 8, Campbell 6, Dobbs 5, Jones 3, West 2, Coyle 2.
