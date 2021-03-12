Lady Cardinals close season with just two regular season losses

The Wayne County Lady Cardinals close their regular season with a 69-47 victory over the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers at Wayne last night.
Senior Macey Blevins led the way for Wayne with a game high 23 point performance. Her junior teammates Mallory Campbell and Kenzie Upchurch also reached double figures on the night with Campbell at 16 and Upchurch at 12.
For Somerset, sophomore Grace Bruner led the team with 16 points and senior Madison Garland also reached double digits with 13.
The Lady Cards set the tone early outscoring Somerset 21-13 in the first period. Wayne hit six threes in the first to help them to this lead with three of them coming from Blevins and two from junior Mariah Bowlin.
The Lady Jumpers did keep it competitive early in the first with eight early points by Garland, but the Lady Cardinals pulled away late in the period.
After the first, Wayne outscored Somerset 17-10 in the second to lead by 15 at 38-23 heading into halftime.
After the break, the Lady Jumpers battled and played a very competitive third period where the Lady Cardinals were just one step ahead outscoring them 16-14 to lead 54-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
Wayne finished the game outscoring Somerset 15-10 in the fourth and took the 22 point victory.
"Wayne County shot the ball really well tonight and we also didn't do a great job of covering their shooters on our defensive rotations," said Somerset head coach Casey Rexroat. "We are going to get to work fixing those defensive rotations in practice and be ready to hit the ground running for the district tournament next week."
The Lady Cards finish their regular season with a final record of 17-2 and will face McCreary Central next Tuesday at Wayne for the first round of the 48th District Tournament. The Lady Briar Jumpers closed their regular season at 12-10 and they will also play Tuesday night, and will face Rockcastle County at Somerset in the first round of the 47th District Tournament.
WCHS - 21 - 17 - 16 - 15 - 69
SHS - 12 - 10 - 14 - 10 - 47
Wayne Co. - Blevins 23, Campbell 16, Upchurch 12, Bowlin 9, Dobbs 3, Jones 3, Turner 3.
Somerset - G. Bruner 16, Garland 13, K. Bruner 7, Fisher 6, Bowling 3, Hurt 2.
