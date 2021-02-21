Lady Cardinals drop first game of the season after 10 straight wins

LONDON - After winning their first 10 games of the season, the Wayne County High School girls basketball team was finally defeated in a 66-50 setback to South Laurel High School on Saturday.
The visiting Lady Cards fell behind early as South Laurel led 31-21 at the halftime break. Wayne County shot a cool 5-for-24 from the three-point land and committed 18 turnovers.
Junior Mallory Campbell led Wayne County with 11 points and five rebounds. McKenzie Upchurch scored 10 points and had seven rebounds.
Xaviea West score eight points had a team-high nine rebounds. Macey Blevins scored eight points and had eight assists.
Mariah Bowlin and Malainey Dobbs scored six points each. Jade Turner hit a free throw.
Wayne County (10-1) will rematch with district rivals Southwestern High School on Monday, Feb 22, at Rodney C. Woods Gymnasium.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
