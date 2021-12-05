Lady Cardinals drop first two games of season

BOWLING GREEN - The Wayne County High School girls basketball team dropped a pair of games over the weekend in the Faith Harbor KY/TN Challenge at Warren Central High School. On Friday the Lady Cards fell to Central Hardin 75-47 and the next day they lost to Beech Senior TN 60-48.
In the Central Hardin loss, Wayne County senior Mallory Campbell scored a team-high 21 points with four rebounds. Xaivea West scored 8 points and had four rebounds. Adeline Heatherly scored 10 points with three rebounds. Malainey Dobbs and Pandora Hunter scored three points each.
In the Beech Senior game, Campbell scored a team-high 16 points. Sydney Alley scored 11 points, and Dobbs scored nine points. West scored eight points and pulled down six boards. Mariah Bowlin and Heatherly scored two points each.
Wayne County (0-2) will play their home opener on Saturday, Dec. 11 against Casey County High School.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
