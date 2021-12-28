Lady Cardinals fall in double overtime

RUSSEL SPRINGS – The Wayne County High School girls basketball team lost a thriller double-overtime game to Bishop Brossart on Monday in the Banker's Hardwood Classic. The Lady Cards fell by a score of 57-48.
Wayne County senior Mallory Campbell led the way with 25 points and nine rebounds. Adeline Heatherly scored seven points and pulled down five rebounds. Kenzie Upchurch scored six points with four rebounds. Xaivea West scored five points and had three rebounds. Malainey Dobbs scored three points. Sydney Alley scored two points and had five rebounds.
Wayne County (5-6) play Casey County on Tuesday in the Banker's Hardwood Classic.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
