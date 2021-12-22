Lady Cardinals fall to North Laurel

STEARNS - The Wayne County High School girls basketball team fell to North Laurel High School 57-45 on Tuesday in the Arrby's/KFC Classic.
The Lady Cardinals were led in scoring by Kenzie Upchurch with 19 points and four rebounds. Mallory Campbell scored 16 points, had six rebounds and three assists. Xaviea West scored five points and pulled down five rebounds. Mariah Bowlin scored three points. Adeline Heatherly scored two points and had four rebounds.
Wayne County will play Carroll County in the Arby's/KFC Classic on Wednesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.