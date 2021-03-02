The Wayne County Lady Cards traveled to Casey County and stormed through the Lady Rebels for an 82-52 victory.
Senior star Macey Blevins absolutely dominated for the Lady Cardinals with a 37 point performance. She also led the team in both assists in rebounds with nine each.
Juniors Mallory Campbell and Kenzie Upchurch also reached double figure scoring with 20 each.
For the Lady Rebels, Chloe Dunn and Jalee Yocum were their main two offensive options on offense on the night. Both reached double digits with Dunn leading the team with 19, and Yocum following with 13.
The Lady Cards just outscored Casey in a competitive first quarter at 29-22, but the Lady Rebel offensive significantly struggled after the opening period.
In the second, Wayne held Casey to just five points and led 43-27 at halftime.
Casey County continued to struggle after the break and only managed nine in the third, while the Lady Cards scored 22 and led 65-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Rebel offense somewhat got back on track with 16 points in the fourth, but Wayne still outscored them 17-16 to obtain the 30 point win.
Wayne County advanced to 12-2 and will face the 13-4 Pulaski County Lady Maroons at Pulaski Thursday night.
WCHS - 29 - 14 - 22 - 17 - 82
CCHS - 22 - 5 - 9 - 16 - 52
Wayne Co. - Blevins 37, Campbell 20, Upchurch 20, Jones 3, Alley 2.
Casey Co. - Dunn 19, Yocum 13, Chansler 8, Edwards 4, Forbes 4, and Pierce 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.