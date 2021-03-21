Lady Cardinals rally late to beat Pulaski

On Sunday afternoon at Pulaski County High School, the Wayne County Lady Cardinals rallied late to beat the homestanding Pulaski County Lady Maroons and advance to the Region 12 semifinals.
The Lady Maroons led nearly the entire game and went into the fourth quarter with a 44-39 lead.
Wayne County, who had played Pulaski pretty even after the first, but just could not shake the Lady Maroon's early lead, opened the fourth period with a 12-6 run to get their first lead of the game at 51-50.
Their run featured a pair of threes from senior Jade Turner, four free throws by junior Kenzie Upchurch, and an inside basket by senior Macey Blevins. Senior Lady Maroon Shelby Cothron tried to fight back with six points from three driving layups during the Lady Card run.
Senior Maddy Dunn evened the score at 51-51 with a free throw, Wayne then reassumed the lead with a mid range jumper by junior Amber Jones, then Cothron settled the difference with a pair of free throws.
Junior Mallory Campbell hit a mid range shot to give Wayne a lead at 55-53 lead inside the final two minutes of the games and the Lady Maroons clawed for their lead with multiple three attempts late.
They were not able to get their threes to fall and after a couple fouls by each team, and several free throw makes by Wayne, the Lady Cards survived the scare and won at 58-54.
"We played our hearts out against one of the top teams in the region," said Pulaski County head coach Chris Adkins. "I am proud to be these young ladies' coach. Each and every one of them have been a pleasure to coach. Our three seniors have led by example all year during this trying pandemic. We have improved leaps and bounds over the last four years. We had a season to remember and earned a lot of respect this year from other programs."
While not the outcome that the Lady Maroons hoped for, they put together a tremendous year where they took home the 47th District Championship and battled hard in the first round of the 12th Region Tournament playing the number 12 ranked team in the state. Pulaski seniors Shelby Cothron, Maddy Dunn, and Dawn Wilson closed their high school basketball careers with a year to remember.
Cothron was dominant for Pulaski in her final game with a game high 28 points. Junior Caroline Oakes was the only Lady Maroon to join Cothron in double figures with 14.
On the other side, Blevins and Upchurch were a dynamic duo and led Wayne County to victory. Upchurch was nearly unstoppable in the paint with an 18 point and 13 rebound double-double performance. Blevins also reached 18 points and just missed out on a double-double with 9 rebounds.
Early in the game, the Lady Maroons started out on fire and outscored Wayne 18-12 in the first.
After the first quarter, the Lady Cards bounced back and played Pulaski neck and neck with an even 11-11 second period that had the Lady Maroons ahead 29-23 at halftime and a 16-15 quarter where Wayne just outscored the Lady Maroons to cut their lead to five heading into the fourth.
The win advanced the Wayne County Cardinals to 19-3 on the season and sent them to the 12th Region semi finals where they will face the winner of Mercer and Boyle, Thursday night at Pulaski County High School. Pulaski closed their season with a final record of 17-7.
PCHS - 18 - 11 - 15 - 10 - 54
WCHS - 12 - 11 - 16 - 19 - 58
Pulaski Co. - Cothron 28, Oakes 14, Blankenship 5, Wilson 5, Dunn 1, Martin 1.
Wayne Co. - Blevins 18, Upchurch 18, Turner 9, Bowlin 6, Campbell 5, Jones 2.
