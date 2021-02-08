Lady Cardinals remain undefeated

NICHOLASVILLE - The Wayne County High School girls basketball team kept their perfect season alive with a 61-23 win over East Jessamine High School on Saturday. The Cards stormed out to a 30-6 first-quarter lead in route to an easy victory.
Junior Mallory Campbell led the way for the Lady Cardinals with 17 points, and seven rebounds. Senior Macey Blevins scored 11 points, hit three treys, dished out eight assists and had three rebounds.
Junior McKenzie Upchurch and Senior Jade Turner scored 10 points each. Upchurch had seven rebounds and three steals, while Turner hit three treys and had three steals.
Juniors Xaviea West and Amber Jones scored five points each. West had 10 rebounds, and Jones had three assists.
Junior Mariah Bowlin scored three points.
Wayne County (8-0) will host Russell County High School on Monday, Feb. 8.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
