The Wayne County High School girls basketball team won first place in last week's Arby's /KFC Classic at McCreary Central High School. The Lady Cardinals won three games in the tourney. Lady Cardinals Mallory Campbell, Kenzie Upchurch and Adeline Heatherly were named to the All-Tournament Team
Lady Cardinals win Arby's/KFC Classic
Steve Cornelius
Steve Cornelius has worked as a journalist at the Commonwealth Journal since 2001, and has been the CJ Sports Editor since 2005.
