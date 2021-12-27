Lady Cardinals win Arby's/KFC Classic

The Wayne County High School girls basketball team won first place in last week's Arby's /KFC Classic at McCreary Central High School. The Lady Cardinals won three games in the tourney. Lady Cardinals Mallory Campbell, Kenzie Upchurch and Adeline Heatherly were named to the All-Tournament Team

 

 

