Lady Cardinals win in district overtime shootout

MONTICELLO – In dramatic overtime penalty shot shootout, the Wayne County High School girls soccer team picked up the 2-0 district win over McCreary Central High School on Monday.
Wayne County senior Jacklyn Crabtree and freshman Angelina Ruiz scored penalty shots for the overtime win.
Lady Cardinals senior keeper had seven saves in the shutout win.
Wayne County (2-10) travels to Taylor County High School on Tuesday, and travels to Southwestern High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.