Lady Cards advance with Mallory Campbell's double-double

STEARNS – The Wayne County High school girls basketball team advanced to the 48th District Tournament championship game with a 56-35 win over McCreary Central High School on Monday.
Wayne County senior led the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds for the double-double. Campbel also had three steals and two assists.
Kenzie Upchurch scored 14 points, had eight rebounds, and two assists. Adeline Heatherly scored eight points, had five rebounds, and six assists. Xaivea West scored six points, had 10 rebounds and two assists. Mariah Bowlin and Sydney Alley scored two points each. Bowlin had two rebounds.
Wayne County (11-17, 3-2) will play Southwestern (21-7, 4-0) on Thursday in the 48th District Tournament championship game at McCreary Central High School. These two programs have played in the last nine 48th District Tournament championship game.
