Lady Cards dominate Rock 57-30

MONTICELLO – The Wayne County High School girls basketball team rolled to their second win of the season in a 57-30 victory over Rockcastle County High School on Tuesday night at Coach Rodney C. Woods Gymnasium.
Senior Macey Blevins led the way for the Lady Cardinals with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Mallory Campbell added 13 points, and Amber Jones scored eight points.
Xaviea West and Jade Turner scored six points each. Mariah Brown scored five points and McKenzie Upchurch added four points. West had five defensive steals, and Turner had three assists.
Wayne County outrebounded the visiting Lady Rockets 32 to 18.
Wayne County (2-0) will travel to McCreary Central on Thursday, Jan. 14.
