Last night at Wayne County, the Lady Cardinals of Wayne and the Berea Community Lady Pirates fought a defensive battle that led to a 47-33 victory by Wayne.
Senior Macey Blevins was the top performer on the night as she led her team in scoring with 17 points and was the only player in the game to reach double figure scoring for either team.
For Wayne, Amber Jones, Mallory Campbell, McKenzie Upchurch, Jade Turner, and Mariah Bowling all chipped in as well.
Berea's top scorer on the night was Madison Howell with nine points, and Mati Stepp followed just behind her with eight.
The entire first half of the game was extremely defensive with the Lady Cards outscoring Berea 6-5 in the first period, and 9-8 in the second to lead 15-13 at halftime.
After the halftime break, the Wayne County offense broke out and scored more than half of their total in the third quarter as they outscored the Lady Pirates 25-9 to lead 40-22 heading into the final quarter.
Berea outscored Wayne 11-7 in the fourth and the Lady Cards took the 14 point victory.
Wayne County advanced to 16-2 on the season and they will play their final regular season game Thursday night where they will face the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers.
WCHS - 6 - 9 - 25 - 7 - 47
BCHS - 5 - 8 - 9 - 11 - 33
Wayne Co. - Blevins 17, Jones 8, Campbell 7, Upchurch 7, Turner 5, Bowlin 3.
Berea Community - Howell 9, Stepp 8, Lovins 6, Newman 6, Beard 2, Rodgers 2.
