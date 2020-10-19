Lady Cards fall to Danville in region tourney

The Wayne County High School girls soccer team's season ended in the opening round of the 12th Region Tournament on Monday night at Clara Morrow Field. After holding a strong Danville High School team for the first 70 minutes, the dam finally broke loose as the Lady Admirals won the game by a score of 6-0.
"Danville was a tough team and we really had to play defense on them," Wayne County girls soccer coach Jeff Keith stated. "I was really pleased with the way we played up until the last 10 minutes of the game, and I thought we had a chance at that point. I was hoping that Danville was pushing so hard to score we might could slip a couple of our quick girls by them and get a goal. We got a couple of chances, but not enough. We had 13 players and they were all wore out by the end of the game."
The loss not only ended a 5-6 soccer season for the Lady Cardinals, but the team said farewell to four of their winningest players. Seniors Shelby Bell, Hayley Bertram, Rylee Keith and Nicole Abbott played their final soccer game in a Wayne County High School uniform.
"We do have four four-year seniors on this team," Keith added. "These four girls have won more games than any other girls in the program. This is the winningest team we have ever had and what I like about them tonight, and against Southwestern in the district finals, they played as hard for the first goal as they did the last goal."
The Wayne County junior keeper Xaviea West made an astounding 32 saves in the 12th Region Tournament game.
