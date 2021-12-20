Lady Cards fall to Danville 

DANVILLE - The Wayne County High School girls basketball team dropped a road game to Danville High School on Friday by a score of 74-44.
Sydney Alley led the way for the Lady Cards with 11 points. Mallory Campbell scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Kenzie Upchurch scored nine points and had three boards. Xaviea West scored six points, had four rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. Adeline Heatherly scored six points and had two rebounds. Alexis Coyle scored two points.
Wayne County (2-4) will play in the McCreary Central Arby's/KFC Classic during the Christmas break.
