Lady Cards fall to Mercer in region semifinals

Last night at Pulaski County High School the Mercer County Lady Titans stunned the Wayne County Lady Cardinals to advance to the 12th Region Championship game.
Coming into the game, the Lady Cards were regarded as one of the best teams in 12th Region with a 19-3 record, while Mercer was a wildcard at 11-8.
However, Timberlynn Yeast carried her Lady Titans with a game high 29 point performance that led to a 57-49 Mercer victory.
Wayne County senior Macey Blevins battled throughout the contest and dropped a team high 21 points in her final high school game. Despite an unwanted outcome, Blevins closed an incredible high school career that has her headed to play at Western Kentucky next season.
The Lady Cards also had juniors Mallory Campbell and Kenzie Upchurch in double figures with Campbell at 11, and Upchurch at 10.
Wayne went into the fourth quarter trailing by five at 41-36, but opened the final period with an 8-5 run that involved four points each for Blevins and Upchurch and cut the deficit to just two at 46-44.
Yeast connected on two driving shots for the Lady Titans after that point, but each of her buckets were answered. The first was answered by a pair of free throws from Blevins and the second was answered by a three point shot from senior Jade Turner off an assist from Upchurch. Turner's shot had the Lady Cards down just one at 50-49 late in the fourth.
Stevie Shepherd answered Turner with a three ball of her own for the Lady Titans, and Mercer held Wayne on back to back offensive possessions and were able to put points up on the other end.
The Lady Cards tried to foul to give themselves an opportunity, but Mercer continued to answer and scored an eight point victory.
Early in the game, both sides were extremely competitive with the Lady Titans seemingly staying just one step ahead.
Mercer led the entire opening period and went into the second ahead 15-13, but Wayne battled even harder and took there first lead of the game late in the second quarter.
A short back and forth at the end of the second had the teams even at 25-25 and Ryann Tharp nailed a buzzer beater three to give the Lady Titans a 28-25 lead at halftime.
After the break, Mercer continued to stay one step ahead of the Lady Cards and outscored them 13-11 in the third to lead by five at 41-36 heading into the fourth.
Although Wayne battled hard throughout the fourth, the Lady Titans stuck it out to get themselves a shot at a 12th Region Championship.
The loss gave the Lady Cards a final record of 19-4 on the season and Mercer will take a 12-8 record into the 12th Region Championship Sunday afternoon at Pulaski County High School where they will face the winner of the Southwestern Lady Warriors and the Danville Lady Admirals.
WCHS - 13 - 12 - 11 - 13 - 49
MCHS - 15 - 13 - 13 - 16 - 57
Wayne Co. - Blevins 21, Campbell 11, Upchurch 10, Turner 3, Jones 2, West 2.
Mercer Co. - Ti. Yeast 29, Shepherd 9, Jessie 6, Tharp 6, Drakeford 5, Te. Yeast 2.
