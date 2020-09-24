Lady Cards fall to South Laurel in 5 sets

MONTICELLO - The Wayne County High School volleyball team lost a tough five-set match to South Laurel High School on Tuesday. After leading 2-1, the Lady Cards dropped the next two sets to fall 14-25, 25-15, 26-24, 23-25, 6-15.
The Lady Cards were led offensively by junior Elizabeth Wright, who tallied 13 kills and made three digs. Junior Mariah Bowlin had two kills, nine digs and 41 assists. Senior Leslie Dodd made nine kills, 14 digs, and three serving aces. Sophomore Addy Rice had for kills, four assists and 19 digs.
Senior Lorrin Dodd made six kills, had an assist and hade 13 digs. Junior Mallory Campbell had five kills, 12 digs and two serving aces. Junior Cassidy Evans had two assists and two digs. Sophomore Sydney Alley made eight digs. Junior Kennedy Keith had five digs, one kill and an ace.
Wayne County (2-5) will host district foes McCreary Central High School on Thursday, Sept. 24. The Lady Cards will travel to North Laurel on Monday, Sept. 28
