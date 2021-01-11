Lady Cards open season with win over Metcalfe County

MONTICELLO - The Wayne County High school girls basketball team opened up the season with a 71-37 win over Metcalfe County High School on Saturday in the Coach Rodney C. Woods Gymnasium.
The Lady Cardinals outscored the visiting Lady Hornets 60 to 27 in the final three quarters to pull off the easy season-opener win. Wayne County had four Lady Cardinals score in double figures.
Lady Cardinals senior Macey Blevins scored a game-high 20 points and hit three three-pointers. Junior Mallory Campbell scored 15 points and hit two treys. Junior Kenzie Upchurch scored 14 points, and junior Amber Jones scored 10 points off three treys.
Senior Jade Turner scored 5 points, junior Mariah Bowlin scored three points, eighth-grader Malainey Dobbs scored two points, and junior Xaivea West scored two points.
Wayne County (1-0) will host Rockcastle County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.