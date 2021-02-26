After a tough district loss to Southwestern, the Wayne County Lady Cardinals make up for it with a dominant 48th District win over the McCreary Central Lady Raiders last night at McCreary.
The Lady Cardinals started off their season 10-0, but lost their last two games. However, Wayne got right back on track in McCreary.
They opened the game outscoring McCreary 14-4, with an eight point quarter by senior Macey Blevins from a pair of threes and a driving bucket, and two each from junior Xaviea West, junior Mallory Campbell, and junior Kenzie Upchurch.
The Lady Raiders had three from Elizabeth Anderson and one from Emily Anderson in the first.
McCreary had a much better offensive period in the second, but unfortunately for the Lady Raiders, so did Wayne County.
The Lady Cards scored 24 points in the second period to lead 38-17 at halftime and had three from Blevens, six from a pair of threes by junior Mariah Bowlin, two from Upchurch, six from a pair of triples by junior Amber Jones, a three from senior Jade Turner, and four free throws from Campbell in the second.
For McCreary, Elizabeth Anderson had six, Kennedy Creekmore had five, and Corinne Trammell had a single inside bucket in the second.
After the break, the Lady Cards continued to outplay McCreary Central and extend their lead. After a third period where they outscored the Lady Raiders 19-13, they led 57-30 heading into the fourth period.
During the third, Blevins had four from a three point play and free throw, Campbell put in seven from a three and two inside buckets, Turner had two from an inside shot, and Upchurch scored six from inside the paint.
For the Lady Raiders, Elizabeth Anderson had seven, Creekmore had four, and Trammell had two in the third.
Elizabeth Anderson fought hard for her Lady Raiders with a 12 point fourth period, but the Lady Cards were well ahead and continued to defend their lead well.
The rest of the McCreary points during the fourth came from an inside basket by Trammell, and a pair of free throws from Emily Anderson.
For the Lady Cards, Upchurch had six from back to back three point plays, Campbell had five from an inside bucket and a three, Jones had four from a mid range shot and inside basket, and Malainey Dobbs had two from a single inside shot.
The Wayne County Lady Cardinals had four scorers in double figures with Campbell leading the team with 18, Upchurch with 16, Blevins with 15, and Jones with 10.
Despite the loss, Elizabeth Anderson shined for her Lady Raiders with a game high 28 points.
The win advanced the Lady Cards to 11-2 on the season and they will be back in action Saturday night where they will face the Bowling Green Purples on the road.
WCHS - 14 - 24 - 19 - 17 - 74
MCHS - 4 - 13 - 13 - 16 - 46
Wayne Co. - Campbell 18, Upchurch 16, Blevins 15, Jones 10, Bowlin 6, Turner 5, Dobbs 2, West 2.
McCreary Central - Elizabeth Anderson 28, Creekmore 9, Trammell 6, Emily Anderson 3.
