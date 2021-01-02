Lady Cards ready to take the next step after 12th Region Tournament semifinals appearance

The Wayne County Lady Cardinals enter the 2020-2021 season ready to take the next step, returning four starters and all key reserves off last year's 17-15 squad, that defeated Mercer County 61-57, before losing in semifinals to Rockcastle County in the 12th Region Tournament, at Lincoln County High School Gym. The Lady Cards are under the fourth-year direction of head coach Mark McKinley, and the veteran head coach likes what he sees in experience, as this team is led by Miss Basketball candidate and Western Kentucky University signee Macey Blevins.
"These girls won a Christmas tournament last season, beat two very good teams in Southwestern and Danville in the regular season, and beat another good team in Mercer County in the regional tournament. Doing that as sophomores and juniors, so that experience and success should be a springboard for this team. Macey is the best young lady I've ever coached and it all starts with her tremendous leadership and competitive drive. She is an excellent shooter/scorer with an unbelievable work ethic, that just wants to win," said Lady Cards head coach Mark McKinley.
McKinley, a 1982 graduate of Wayne County High School, has a record of 47-47, at Wayne County with three 12th Region Tournament appearances, after spending 10 seasons as the head coach at Estill County winning three district championships, advancing to seven regional tournaments, making one semifinals appearance.
"This group has shown their resilience and resolve for each other, this team, and program. The situation we're all in has been tough mentally and physically...especially on athletes. Our girls came in day after day and worked to get better, which I'm very proud of them for that. They could've easily listened to all that was being said about the virus and the prospects for a basketball season and got down, but they kept their heads up and pressed forward. This is a solid bunch of young ladies on and off the court. Most of them have played together since grade school. They are competitive and work to make each other better, so it's a blessing to coach them," said McKinley.
The squad returns seven of eight players in the rotation from last season and it all starts with 5-10 senior guard and Miss Basketball candidate Macey Blevins. Blevins averaged 21 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 70 percent from the free throw line, 45 percent from the field and made 44 of 140 3-pointers for 31 percent last season.
"Macey is a legitimate Miss Basketball candidate that is ultra-competitive and a work ethic that is second to none. Western Kentucky University signed an outstanding young lady and outstanding basketball player as well. We rely on her to do so much for our basketball team," said McKinley.
Mallory Campbell, a 5-11 junior also is back to shoulder the scoring and rebounding load, after netting 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds last season. Campbell shot 63 percent from the free throw line and 46 percent from the field, in 32 starts last season.
"Mallory continues to improve on both ends of the floor as she handles it well and is good outside shooter. She continues to improve as a physical presence inside and is a versatile player that does lots of good things," said McKinley.
Also, back in the backcourt is the tandem of senior guard Jade Turner and junior Mariah Bowlin, as both players started last season. Turner averaged 4.4 points with 2.2 rebounds, while shooting 64 percent from the free throw line and 33 percent from the floor. Bowlin netted 4.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest, while connecting on 8 of 12 free throw attempts and 36 percent of her field goal attempts, which included 36 3-pointers, that was good for third on the squad.
"Jade is an improved ball-handler that's a good defender and plays with a toughness. She's also a good shooter, we look for her to be solid on both ends of the floor. Mariah is a very hard worker that is a good shooter and good defender. She's another young lady that's very competitive. We need both of these ladies to continue to improve their confidence, especially on the offensive end," said McKinley.
A trio of juniors all are back and figure into the rotation as well, as Amber Jones, Kenzie Upchurch and Xaviea West all played major minutes, with Jones and Upchurch starting at different times in the season. Upchurch tallied 5.1 points with 4.1 boards, while shooting 67 percent from the free throw line and 44 percent from the field. Jones was fifth on the team in scoring at 4.3 points per clip with 2.0 rebounds, shooting 88 percent from the charity-stripe and 38 percent from the field, while West was eighth in minutes and totaled 1.8 points with 3.0 rebounds, while playing in all 32 games.
"Kenzie is physical on the inside and a very good rebounder that just has a nose for the basketball. She's improving her outside shooting as well. Amber has improved on both her defense and rebounding skills. She is a good shooter and has the ability to score. Xaviea is a battler inside that runs the floor well and she's developing a nice touch around the rim and in the mid-range game. We need all these ladies to continue to improve," said McKinley.
At press time the starting five is far from set and that could be something that changes throughout the season and depending on the opponent.
"Our lineup will appear similar at times and different at other times, as we look at both performance and production. We believe this fosters a competitive nature in practice and gives opportunities to compete for both practice and game minutes. At this time, we have seven different players that have varsity experience, but several more folks will be counted on," said McKinley.
Senior Taylor Boston and sophomore Sydney Alley team with freshman Alexis Coyle to return to the roster, as all played some reserve minutes in 13-15 games last season with Alley leading the pack at 0.7 points per game. Malainey Dobbs, Cami Debord and Pandora Hunter will round-out the varsity roster, as talented eighth grader Adeline Heatherly was lost to a knee-injury in the early season.
"We have a lot of players that continue to work hard and have potential to figure into the mix, plus we have a lot of girls that will play a lot of minutes on our junior varsity team. We're looking for improvement and that starts with good practice habits, plus making the most of any game experience," said McKinley.
The 48th District figures to be tough again led by Southwestern and a McCreary Central squad with three starters back how does the 48th District look?
"Southwestern is still the favorite. They graduated five players but return seniors Alexa Smiddy and Marissa Loveless. Kylie Foreman is back from a knee injury and they have a host of juniors that saw valuable minutes last season. McCreary Central returns three starters: Elizabeth and Emily Anderson, along with Kennedy Creekmore so the cupboard isn't bare for them either. We know those games will be battles," said McKinley.
The 12th Region appears as strong as ever with several of last year's favorites loaded again, how does it all stack up?
"Danville is loaded. They added a transfer from Mercer County that will do nothing but solidify their position as the favorite in our region. After that, there are 4-5 teams that can and will challenge each other and Danville for the region crown. I think Rockcastle County, Southwestern, Mercer County, Pulaski County, all can make noise and we hope to be right there in that group," said McKinley.
Talk about the 2021 schedule which is highlighted by out of region matchups with Boyd County, South Laurel, Russell County, Whitley County, plus matchups with most of the top 10-teams in the 12th Region.
"We are going to be challenged each and every game. We were able to keep a few games in place but had to rearrange most of them and pick up opponents when and where we could. It's a work in progress...still. There are teams that have travel restrictions and all teams must get their district opponents on their schedule, so some non-district teams have had to be dropped from some schedules. It has been and still is challenging," added McKinley.
What must the Lady Cards do to be successful in the 2021 season?
"The next step is to compete for a district championship and regional championship. The valuable experience we got last year should help us to move toward those next steps. However, we want to do something we haven't done in a long time...compete for those two honors. We've been in the district championship against Southwestern, but we've not been able to hold a candle to them in the district championship game. They are still the team to beat until us or McCreary can knock them off," said McKinley.
What about concerns heading into the opener January 7th against Whitley County?
"Uncertainty. Adaptability. Are we going to play? When are we going to play? How many games will we play? Who are we going to play? The ability to change from practice mode to game mode on short notice and vice versa is certainly a concern," said McKinley.
Wayne County is on the radar in most preseason publications and that's to be expected. If that effort continues to be consistent and with each game of valuable experience this 2021 squad could be a very dangerous basketball team come postseason. Look for the Lady Cards to compete for their first district crown since 2012 and make more noise in the 12th Region Tournament.
