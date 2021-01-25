Lady Cards remain undefeated after 11-day layoff

MONTICELLO – In only their third game of the season and their first game in nearly 11 days, the Wayne Country High School girls basketball team was able to stay focused and pull out their third straight win with a 57-34 victory over John Hardin High School on Saturday.
The Lady Cardinals built a 28-13 halftime lead, and expanded their lead even more to 42-22 by the end of the third quarter.
Senior Jade Turner led Wayne County with 18 points and four three-pointers. Senior Macey Blevins scored 11 points, had nine rebounds and five assists. Junior Mallory Campbell scored nine points and pulled down six boards.
Juniors Mariah Bowlin scored six points and McKenzie Upchurch scored five points. Junior Amber Jones scored four points. Junior Xaviea West and eighth-grader Malainey Dobbs scored two points each.
Upchurch had seven rebounds, and West had five rebounds.
Wayne County (3-0) travel to Somerset High School on Tuesday, Jan. 26
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
