Lady Cards remain undefeated with district win

MONTICELLO - The Wayne County High School Lady Cardinals basketball team keep their undefeated streak after a 62-50 victory over a 48th District rival in the McCreary Central Lady Raiders.
The Lady Cards set themselves up for success early with a dominant first half.
Junior Mallory Campbell opened the game with an inside bucket, and senior Jade Turner followed it up with a three to put Wayne ahead 5-0 early. However, a three by Emily Anderson and a mid range jump shot by Corinne Trammell evened the score.
After a single free throw by Xaviea West and three free shots from Turner, and an inside shot from Elizabeth Anderson for the Lady Raiders, the Lady Cards went on a 13-4 run to build up an eleven point lead at 22-11.
During the run Wayne had four from Campbell off of a mid range jumper and an inside shot, a shot from inside the paint by West, two inside buckets from junior Kenzie Upchurch, and a three ball from Turner.
McCreary's four during the run were all free shots from Elizabeth Anderson.
The Lady Raiders did cut into the eleven point lead a bit with a 6-2 run to close the first period and trailed 24-17 heading into the second.
McCreary Central's six points came from a three by Jayci Bell, a free throw by Kennedy Creekmore, and a long mid range buzzer beater by Kendyl Walters. The two by the Lady Cards was an inside bucket from Upchurch.
While Wayne County went into the second with a seven point lead, the second period was where most of the damage was done for the Lady Cardinals.
The Wayne defense was outstanding throughout the quarter as they held the Lady Raiders to just two points during the second period and they were a pair of free throws from Elizabeth Anderson.
Meanwhile the Lady Cards pushed their lead up to 20 points at 39-19 with 15 points in the second.
Wayne's points came primarily from inside the paint with inside shots from Turner, Campbell, senior Macey Blevins, and Upchurch, and the Lady Cards had a single three in the quarter from junior Amber Jones, as well as free throws from Upchurch and Blevins.
After the halftime break, Wayne County somewhat slowed down and the Lady Raiders bounced back from their offensive struggles.
The Lady Cards continued to dominate the paint though with their points in the third coming exclusively from inside, outside of a pair of free throws by Campbell. The rest of their twelve points came from inside shots with one each from Blevins, West, and Jones, and three from Upchurch.
McCreary Central had twelve in the quarter with a three ball from Emily Anderson, an inside bucket by Trammell, a single free throw and step back three ball from Creekmore, and a single free shot and inside basket by Elizabeth Anderson.
With a 22 point lead at 53-31 heading into the final period of play, Wayne County replaced majority of their starters early in the period and the Lady Raiders were able to cut into their lead.
The Lady Cards had nine in the fourth period with a pair of inside buckets by Blevins, an inside shot by West, a layup in transition by Turner that was assisted by Blevins, and a single free throw from senior Taylor Boston.
The Lady Raiders had 19 with five from Creekmore off of a successful drive and three pointer, an inside bucket by Elizabeth Anderson, six from Megan Loudermilk from a pair of successful driving buckets and two free throws, and a three each from Emily Anderson and Samantha Privett.
The big district victory by the Lady Cardinals advanced them to 5-0 on the season and they will be back in action Saturday, Jan. 30, where they will face the 5-1 Mercer County Titans on the road.
WCHS 24 15 14 9 - 62
MCHS 17 2 12 19 - 50
Wayne County - Upchurch 15, Turner 13, Blevins 11, Campbell 10, West 7, Jones 5, Boston 1.
McCreary Central - Elizabeth Anderson 13, Creekmore 10, Emily Anderson 9, Loudermilk 6, Trammell 4, Bell 3, Privett 3, Walters 2.
