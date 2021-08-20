Lady Cards volleyball wins season opener

RUSSELL SPRINGS - The Wayne County High School volleyball team won their first match of the year in their season opener on Tuesday in a 2-1 (25-18, 18-25, 25-15) victory over Russell County High School.
Junior Addy Rice led the Lady Cards with nine kills and an assist. Senior Mallory Campbell had seven kills, three aces,14 digs, and two assists.
Senior Elizabeth Wright had eight kills, one ace and two digs. Junior Jaden McClellan made five kills and an ace. Senior Mariah Bolin had four aces and 24 assists.
Wayne County (1-1) will travel to Somerset Christian School on Monday, Aug. 23.
