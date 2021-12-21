Lady Cards win at Arby's/KFC Classic

STEARNS - The Wayne County High School girls basketball team downed Danville Christian by a score of 45-38 on Monday in the Arby's/KFC Classic at McCreary Central High School.
Lady Cardinals Kenzie Upchurch scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down three rebounds. Mallory Campbell scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Adeline Heatherly scored eight points and had five rebounds. Xaviea West, Sydney Alley, and Malainey Dobbs all scored two points each.
Wayne County (3-4) plays North Laurel on Tuesday in the Arby's/KFC Classic.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
