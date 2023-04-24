The Somerset Christian Lady Cougars hosted the Cougar Classic Triangle over the weekend, taking on Barbourville in a doubleheader. In an earlier game at Barbourville, the Cougars fell in a close one 12-8. Somerset Christian flipped the script on Saturday afternoon, sweeping the Lady Tigers in both games.
In the first game, the Lady Cougars didn’t take long, defeating Barbourville in just three innings by a score of 15-0. Lydia Fisher led Somerset Christian with five RBI’s, while Reagan Childers contributed four RBI’s. Presley Davis, Kristen Edwards, Selah Scicchitano and Destiny Napier all had an RBI apiece in the win. Childers was the starter on the mound, throwing a no-hitter in a complete game shutout. She allowed only three walks and struck out seven batters. Barbourville sophomore pitcher Kaitlyn Mcdonald struck out three batters.
In game two, the offense of Somerset Christian was still on fire, with the Lady Cougars earning the sweep with an 8-1 victory in five innings. Fisher once again led the Lady Cougars with three RBI’s, while Childers added two RBI’s. Both Edwards and Elisabeth Scott had an RBI in the contest, with Edwards hitting a home run. Childers was once again on the mound, allowing just five hits and one run while striking out eight.
Somerset Christian improves to 4-8 with the two wins and the Cougars will be in action again on Monday and Tuesday when they face Wayne County in a district series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.