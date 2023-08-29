Fresh off the heels of claiming the 12th Region All "A" title, the Somerset Christian Lady Cougars returned home to the Cougar Den on Tuesday evening, hosting a district foe in the Wayne County Lady Cards. Would the Cougars be able to put their tournament victory behind them and focus at the task at hand, going 2-0 to begin district play?
The answer to that question was a resounding yes, as the Cougars had contributions from several different players en route to a quick 3-0 sweep (25-14, 25-12, 25-19) of Wayne County.
The first point of the very first set went the way of Wayne County, which became a theme throughout the night. A kill from freshman Sara Tucker gave the Cougars their first point of the evening before a 7-2 run by the home team raced the Cougars out to an 8-3 lead. Eighth grader Selah Scicchitano had an ace during the spree, with senior Olivia Murrer grabbing two kills and freshman Catherine Hardy adding another kill.
A kill from Wayne County junior Gracie Hollars brought the game within two for the Lady Cards before senior Addison Cunnagin earned her first kill of the contest on a huge spike. The Cougars began to pull away again after two straight aces from freshman Reagan Childers. After leading 15-10 midway through the set, Somerset Christian went on a 7-3 spree to lead the set 22-13 and be on the verge of victory. The Cougars scored three straight points at the end to claim the first set 25-14 following a kill from Cunnagin and another ace from Childers.
Wayne County grabbed a kill to begin the second set to again take an early lead. Somerset Christian had a stretch of 4 straight points that featured four different hitters earning a kill in Cunnagin, Tucker, Murrer and senior Lydia Fisher. The home team again went on a run, this one being 12-5, that put them at a massive advantage at 22-10. Cunnagin had four kills on this run, with Hardy, Tucker and Murrer each adding a kill, sophomore Sophia Barnett scoring an ace and sophomore Olivia Atwood earning a block at the net.
A kill from Wayne County finally broke the momentum of the Cougars but the Lady Cards could not convert that into a comeback in the set. Following a double hit call on the visitors and a service error, Somerset Christian won the second set 25-12 and seemingly in a blink of an eye, the Cougars sat just one set away from a game victory.
A net error called on Somerset Christian again gave Wayne County the first point of the third set. The teams traded points early in the period before three kills from Cunnagin, a block from Fisher and an ace from Atwood gave the Lady Cougars a strong 8-4 edge. The Cardinals scored three straight points, including a kill from junior Brooklyn Rood, to bring their deficit to just 12-8 a few moments later.
It didn't take long for the home team to flip momentum however, as they went on another run to take yet another big lead. The Cougars went on a 8-4 spree to take a 20-12 lead after four more kills from Cunnagin and a few errors from the Wayne County side. The Lady Cards had excellent play from Rood and Hollars as they went on a 7-2 run to trim their deficit to just 23-19 but again it wasn't long before the Cougars bounced back. Somerset Christian added another kill from Cunnagin and after the Cards had a hit bounce off the net, the Cougars celebrated a 3-0 win after their 25-19 third set victory. Head coach LaDawna Tucker, despite the sweep, gave the Cards their props and was happy with the district victory.
"Wayne County exposed some of our weaknesses tonight. Their defense was exceptional and they are a scrappy team that refuses to let the ball fall. A district win is always a blessing and a true testament to the hard work these girls put in," she stated.
Somerset Christian was led by 19 kills from Cunnagin and eight kills from Murrer. Tucker added four kills and Hardy had three kills. Fisher had two kills and a block, Atwood had one ace and a block, Scicchitano and Barnett each had two aces and Childers led the Cougars with four aces.
The Lady Cougars improve to 5-0 and will next be in action next Tuesday when they host North Laurel at 7 p.m.
