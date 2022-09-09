Somerset Christian volleyball has been on fire so far this season, only dropping one game so far, that being against Southwestern, but capturing the 12th Region All "A" Title. The Lady Cougars would be in action again on Thursday, as they welcomed in a district opponent in McCreary Central.
It would be smooth sailing for Somerset Christian in this match, as they won 3-0 against the Lady Raiders (25-9, 25-12, 25-7). The Lady Cougars were led as usual by junior Addison Cunnagin, who contributed 20 kills along with four aces for her team. Cunnagin currently ranks number one in the state in average kills per game, averaging 6.79 per match.
Freshman Sophia Barnett had five aces and seven digs to lead the Cougars in both categories for the game. Freshman Olivia Atwood, currently tenth in the state in assists per game, had 27 for the Cougars in this game.
Somerset Christian, now 7-1, will have three games on Saturday as part of the Capital City Classic in Frankfort. They will play Boyle County at 10 a.m., West Carter at 3 p.m., and Scott County, with that game's start time TBA.
