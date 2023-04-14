The second game of the 12th Region All “A” Classic on Friday night at Somerset High School’s softball field pitted the Somerset Christian Lady Cougars, the designated visiting team, against the home team on the scoreboard in the Burgin Bulldogs. Neither team has had much luck this season. The Cougars were looking for their very first win of the season after dropping their first five games of the 2023 season, while the Bulldogs were looking for their second victory of the season.
It was a late start to the second game of the day and the Cougars were ready to finally get a win to their name. Somerset Christian got the better of Burgin in this contest, breezing to the win with a 17-7 victory over their opponents.
The Bulldogs sophomore pitcher Jemma Jenkins struck out 4 batters. She allowed 14 hits and walked six batters in the first inning, forcing six runs to come home.
Cougar pitcher Lydia Fisher had a very solid outing, striking out 11 batters in the victory. She allowed eight hits over the course of the ball game and walked five.
Jemma Jenkins for Burgin had an impressive inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the second inning, with that strike accounting for three of Burgin’s seven runs in the game.
The game ended when junior Cloey Henson hit a line drive to the shortstop but the advancing Burgin runner from second base interfered with a Lady Cougars player catching the ball. She was ruled automatically out, with Somerset Christian prevailing by a final score of 17-7.
Somerset Christian had several players earn RBIs over the course of the contest. Lydia Fisher led all players with five RBI’s on the night, while Presley Davis had three of her own. Both Selah Scicchitano and Destiny Napier had one RBI apiece.
The Lady Cougars earned their very first victory of the season and now sit at 1-5 for the 2023 season. Somerset Christian also advances to the finals of the 12th Region All “A” Classic, which is an all local affair with the Somerset Lady Jumpers. Look for the championship game story online at www.somerset-kentucky.com and in Tuesday’s Sports section.
